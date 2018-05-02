Opposition leader calls for opening road to Zvartnots airport

PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has urged protesters to open the road taking to Zvartnots international airport starting from 2:00pm Yerevan time.

As reported earlier, a group of employees of Zvartnots international airport in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan have joined demonstrators protesting against the country’s ruling authorities on Wednesday, May 2.

The street campaign against the Armenian authorities is in full swing across Yerevan and the rest of the Republic on Wednesday after the parliament failed to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister.

Pashinyan, who has been leading the protests for several weeks now, needed more than half of all the votes - the support of 53 lawmakers - to secure the prime minister’s spot, but got only 45.

A second vote will be held a week later, and the candidate needs to collect at least one third of the votes to win.

According to sources, employees of the airport’s check-in service are now among the citizens blocking the street leading to Zvartnots.

Departures from and arrivals to the airport, however, were disrupted as no changes have been made in the schedule.

The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities, which has seen thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty.