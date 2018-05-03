Two Armenian wrestlers named European Champions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic and world champion Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg weight class) and world champion Maxim Manukyan (82 kg), both representing Armenia, snatched the European Wrestling Champion’s title in their respective categories.

Aleksanyan became the European Champion for the fourth time on Wednesday, May 2.

The Championships was held in the Russian city of Kaspiysk.

Earlier, Karen Aslanyan had won a bronze medal in the 67 kg weight category.