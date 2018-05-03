One killed, two injured as robber attacks HSBC branch in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - An armed robber attacked one of the branches of HSBC Bank in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Thursday, May 3.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two others were wounded in the incident.

The police said in a statement that the suspect, armed with a knife, a grenade a rifle broke into the bank, injured two employees of the bank, one of whom died.

He then stole money and was about to escape when police surrounded him before he managed to injure one of the officers.

The offender was nonetheless neutralized and taken under custody.

The police identified the person as Colonel of the Armenian Traffic Police Department Daniel Danielyan.