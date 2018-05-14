Bangladeshi citizens says got lost while violating Armenia border
May 14, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The six citizens of Bangladesh who were caught while illegally crossing the Armenia-Azerbaijan border have said that they had allegedly got lost.
According to them, they were trying to reach Turkey via Iran but accidentally crossed the border to Armenia.
A preliminary investigation is underway.
The six were seized by the Armenian border guards while attempting the violate the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on the night of May 7-8.
