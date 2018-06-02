Norway Chess R4: Levon Aronian beats Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian won the round 4 match against Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Friday, June 1.

With five rounds still to go, Aronian has collected 2 points to share the 3rd-6th spots woth Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So and Viswanathan Anand.

Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrace of France in Round 5.

Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.