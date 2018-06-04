HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena

PanARMENIAN.Net - HayPost CJSC on Monday, June 4 cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Aurora humanitarian initiative. Laureates of Aurora prize. Tom Catena”.

With a nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000. The author of the stamp’s design is Alla Mingalyova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team.

Also, HayPost issued a donation coupon for AMD 150 attached to the postage stamp, which means the company will donate proceeds from the sale of the stamps to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The postage stamp depicts the second inaugural Aurora Prize laureate Catena, who saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in the war and famine-ravaged Kordofan Province in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan.

The postage stamp was cancelled by 2017 Aurora prize laureate Dr. Tom Catena, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Ashot Hakobyan, Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Richard M. Mills, Managing Director of“HayPost Trust Management Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Arman Jilavyan.