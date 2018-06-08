Norway Chess: Aronian draws final game, Caruana sweeps to victory
June 8, 2018 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fabiano Caruana on the €75,000 first prize at the Altibox Norway Chess tournament after beating Wesley So and seeing almost all the others, including Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, draw their games.
After the Grenke Chess Classic, Caruana finished another tournament ahead of reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, his opponent in the world championship match in November.
Aronian ended up collecting 4 points to share the 5th-6th positions with So.
Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.
