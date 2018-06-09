// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

American instructors help Armenian peacekeepers better engineer skills
June 9, 2018 - 11:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Zar Military Training Center in Armenia on Friday, June 8 hosted the closing ceremony of a 3-month program for the preparation of first-level professionals for the detection and removal of explosives, which was organized with the help of American instructors.

The course sought to improve the skills of the engineering staff of the Armenian peacekeeping brigade in the course of demining activities in Armenia and detecting and neutralizing explosives during international missions.

The program was also aimed at preparing engineer-instructors with the knowledge to operate modern equipment.

After the successful implementation of the program, the European Command of the U.S. Armed Forces transferred the technical equipment used throughout the course to the Armenian Defense Ministry.

