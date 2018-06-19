Defense Minister, Security Council chief talk aviation buildup

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Tuesday, June 19 discussed programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces, Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.

At the meeting, the officials discussed the situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan, as well as issues included in the agenda of the Security Council's upcoming session.

Kommersant reported earlier that Armenia may purchase Russian Su-30SM fighters jets before 2024.