Defense Minister, Security Council chief talk aviation buildup
June 19, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Secretary of Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Tuesday, June 19 discussed programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces, Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.
At the meeting, the officials discussed the situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan, as well as issues included in the agenda of the Security Council's upcoming session.
Kommersant reported earlier that Armenia may purchase Russian Su-30SM fighters jets before 2024.
Top stories
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams in the near future.
Partner news
Latest news
Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive The convoy includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.
Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development.
Armenia's Alashkert to face Scotland's Celtic in July Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Kim Kardashian accepts MTV Movie & TV Award on behalf of her family Reality TV star Kim Kardashian accepted the 2018 Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Show for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."