More efficient forms of active defense discussed in Armenia
June 25, 2018 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, June 25 presided over a meeting of the Security Council, in the course of which the introduction of more efficient forms of active defense were discussed.
Under the Constitution, Pashinyan said, the Security Council defines the main directions of the country’s defense policy.
At the meeting in Yerevan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan detailed the ways and methods of introduction of more efficient forms of active defense.
Also, issues concerning the development plan and the state program for the development of armaments and military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces and increasing the efficiency of combat duty were high on the agenda.
