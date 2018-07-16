Henrikh Mkhitaryan rooted for France in 1998 World Cup

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midflielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who currently plays for Arsenal, has congratulate the national team of France on winning the Wolrd Cup for the second time on Sunday, July 15.

"Recognize me?! Throwback ‘98, Allez les Bleus. Congratulations to the World Champions!" the playmaker captioned a photo on a Facebook.

The picture posted on social media shows Mkhitaryan's face painted in the colors of the French blag back in 1988, when the team first became the world champions.

France defeated Croatia 4:2 on Sunday.