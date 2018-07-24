// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cristiano Ronaldo test results raise some eyebrows at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo test results raise some eyebrows at Juventus
July 24, 2018 - 16:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical at Italian club Juventus following his £100m move from Real Madrid – with his test results raising some eyebrows at the Allianz Stadium, The Independent reports.

Ronaldo turned 33 in February and yet Juve’s medical staff found that the striker actually has the physical capacity of a 20-year-old.

According to reports in Italy, three key statistics prove that Ronaldo has the physical capabilities of a player 17 years his junior.

The medical found that Ronaldo has just seven per cent body fat – which is around three per cent less than the average professional.

His muscle mass meanwhile stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.

And finally, the top sprint speed he recorded at the World Cup – 21.1 mph, a result he replicated during his medical – was quicker than any other player at the tournament.

“I'm going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I'm going to work hard in training,” Ronaldo said upon signing for the club.

“I don't think I have to show what I am more than that - you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

“After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I'd like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”

Related links:
The Independent. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus medical: The facts and figures that show CR7 has physical capability of a 20-year-old
Lenta.ru. Медицинские тесты Роналду шокировали врачей
 Top stories
Armenian National Security chief could head football federationArmenian National Security chief could head football federation
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier LeagueSokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier League
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
Undefeated Zhora Hamazaryan looks set for battle with Thomas MatticeUndefeated Zhora Hamazaryan looks set for battle with Thomas Mattice
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Kim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made WomenKim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Largest dinosaur foot ever discovered: scientists About 150 million years ago, a giant, long-necked dinosaur stomped on the ground in the midwestern U.S. state of Wyoming.
Most Turkish Germans maintain a strong connection with Turkey: study The study showed that most of the 3 million people with Turkish roots living Germany feel more strongly connected to Turkey than to Germany.
Armenia Diaspora Minister on three-day official visit in Cyprus Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday, July 24 for a 3-day official visit to meet the local Armenian community.
Armenia Catholicos, President express condolences over Greece fire Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has sent a letter of condolences to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II over the wildfires.