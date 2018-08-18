Karabakh updates situation on contact line with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 170 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of August 12-18, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Besides, a 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) just after midnight on Friday, August 17. The Artsakh frontline units identified the saboteurs on time and threw them back to their positions.

The Karabakh frontline units continue holding an upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.