VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center offer a better future under a strong roof
August 29, 2018 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The large family of Mkrtchyans lives in the village of Tatul on the southeastern foothills of Arteni Mountains. For about 10 years the family lived in a half-built panel house with a deteriorated roof,no basic housing conditions; while the walls of the house had become moldy and had turned black due to cold and moisture.
Now, the new half-built building from tuff does not look like the old house at all; it's been several months that the family father, Volodya, is doing construction work day and night within the framework of the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. He has already managed to not only strengthen the walls but also create new housing conditions.
''You can't imagine what happiness it is when you can't and don't want to sleep because of being too tired, and instead you want to finish the construction of the house you have been dreaming of for so many years. I am so thankful,'' said Volodya.
The teams of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia joined the family to do the concreting work. As a result of the support from partnering sides the Mkrtchyans' house will have a new and solid look.
Top stories
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis' At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Michael Jackson's estate, Sony win 'fake vocals' lawsuit Jackson's estate administrators and Sony Music bosses have beaten a lawsuit over the potential use of impersonators on the album.
Hidden medieval door to Scottish castle caves discovered The remains of a hidden medieval doorway that leads to caves underneath Culzean Castle has been discovered.