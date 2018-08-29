VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center offer a better future under a strong roof

PanARMENIAN.Net - The large family of Mkrtchyans lives in the village of Tatul on the southeastern foothills of Arteni Mountains. For about 10 years the family lived in a half-built panel house with a deteriorated roof,no basic housing conditions; while the walls of the house had become moldy and had turned black due to cold and moisture.

Now, the new half-built building from tuff does not look like the old house at all; it's been several months that the family father, Volodya, is doing construction work day and night within the framework of the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. He has already managed to not only strengthen the walls but also create new housing conditions.

''You can't imagine what happiness it is when you can't and don't want to sleep because of being too tired, and instead you want to finish the construction of the house you have been dreaming of for so many years. I am so thankful,'' said Volodya.

The teams of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia joined the family to do the concreting work. As a result of the support from partnering sides the Mkrtchyans' house will have a new and solid look.