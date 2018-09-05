Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins his first Goal of the Month poll at Arsenal
September 5, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike against Chelsea has been voted as Arsenal's August Goal of the Month, according to a statement from the club's official website.
The Armenia international rifled a low, first-time effort past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to score the Gunners' first Premier League goal under new head coach Unai Emery.
Mkhitaryan’s strike was the overwhelming winner with 61% of the votes cast, with Alex Iwobi's finish from the same game in second place, and Nacho Monreal's finish against West Ham United in third.
As reported earlier, Mkhitaryan may not travel to Baku on October 4 for a Uefa Europa League group stage tie against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag over the Nagorno karabakh conflict. Emery expressed hope, however, that the Armenian midfielder will be able to travel to Azerbaijan.
