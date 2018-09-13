Henrikh Mkhitaryan: I’m doing my best, every day, to be stronger
September 13, 2018 - 11:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made quite the impact since signing for Arsenal from Manchester United, but after fulfilling his childhood dream, the Armenia international has a new ambition to achieve.
The No 7 is determined to help the Gunners return to the competition.
“I’m doing my best every day, every hour and every minute to become even stronger,” he told Arsenal Player. “I always had my dreams, I always had my ambitions and I always wanted to chase them. I wanted to fulfil them because it was very important to me and my family.
“I was working hard, I wasn’t taking a day off and I was always working hard on myself. Even if I was good at one thing, I was always trying to improve it even more. I think that’s it.
“It’s always nice to be a part of the history at this club because Arsenal is a big club and everyone knows that being in this club means a lot.
“As well for myself, I’m very happy that I could have Arsene Wenger as a manager and I’m very happy to have Unai Emery as well as manager.
“I appreciate people that want to try and help Arsenal achieve more because I know Arsenal is a team that has to be playing in the Champions League and is a team that has to fight for trophies in England. What we’re trying to do is to bring the Arsenal level back.”
Mkhitaryan’s strike against Chelsea was voted as Arsenal's August Goal of the Month. Mkhitaryan’s strike was the overwhelming winner with 61% of the votes cast, with Alex Iwobi's finish from the same game in second place, and Nacho Monreal's finish against West Ham United in third.
