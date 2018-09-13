Armenia, Switzerland will cooperate on return of illegal assets

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and his Swiss counterpart Michael Lauber have agreed to cooperate on the return of illegal assets.

Given the fight against corruption in the country, Davtyan stressed the importance of a most intense and close cooperation with the Swiss law enforcement agencies

At a meeting with Lauber, the Armenian prosecutor said it’s necessary to boost the practice of information exchange when it comes to investigating money laundering cases and the transfer of illegally obtained funds to offshore zones.

The Swiss prosecutor general, in turn, expressed readiness to support the Armenian law enforcement agencies in such issues.

As a result, the two agreed to cooperate on the identification and return of assets obtained illegally.