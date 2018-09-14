// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director

September 14, 2018 - 17:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, AGMI's acting director Hayk Demoyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 14.

Demoyan was also running for the post.

Demoyan first became the director of the AGMI in 2006, then took a hiatus to pursue academic career in the United States.

He came back recently and was involved in a public dispute with Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.

