Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting

Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting
September 19, 2018 - 17:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19.

According to preliminary information, the serviceman, Haykaz Matevosyan (b. 1980), received a gunshot wound in the neck.

Matevosyan died on the way to the military hospital.

