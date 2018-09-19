Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's shooting
September 19, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19.
According to preliminary information, the serviceman, Haykaz Matevosyan (b. 1980), received a gunshot wound in the neck.
Matevosyan died on the way to the military hospital.
Top stories
A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on September 15.
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian rebels to reportedly leave Tanf area to northern Syria The US-backed Syrian rebels and their families are set to leave Tanf area in southeastern Syria to the country’s north.
North and South Korea to seek right to host Olympics together The leaders reached key agreements on nuclear disarmament and even announced plans to bid to jointly host the 2032 Olympics.
Armenia ex-President describes relationship with Putin as 'chemistry' Kocharyan has described his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "chemistry that can't always be explained."
Russia formally complains to Israel over downing of plane in Syria Russia has formally complained to Israel about its air raid which led to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane.