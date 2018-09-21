Armenia celebrating 27th anniversary of independence

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Friday, September 21, Armenians throughout the world are celebrating the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

With a unanimous national vote 27 years ago, the third Republic of Armenia was born on September 21, 1991, to give the Armenian people the right to build their future, be the masters of their land and regain statehood.

Like in 1918, the new-born republic had to rebuild the state after the war. If the First Republic will be engraved on the national memory for the Sardarapat victory, the origin of the Third Republic is certainly bound with the liberation of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

Now, Armenia is struggling to build a democratic state, form a civil society, improve the lives of its people. We’re assured that this struggle, like a struggle for the freedom of Artsakh will end with our victory.

Happy Independence Day, Armenia!

On September 21, 1991, a referendum on Armenia’s secession from the USSR was held, with 94.99% of the people voting for independent and democratic Armenia.

Two days later, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission released the referendum results: 2,056,792 (94.39%) of Armenia’s 2,163,967 voters had taken part in the voting, with 2,042,617 voting for Armenia’s independence.

Based on the referendum results, Armenia’s Supreme Council declared independent Armenia, on September 23, 1991.