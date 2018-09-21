Canada's Trudeau lauds "special relationship" with Armenia
September 21, 2018 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, September 21 issued a statement on Armenia's Independence Day to celebrate the special relationship between the two countries.
"Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening. More than 60,000 Canadians trace their heritage to Armenia, and their contributions help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant, and open country it is today.
"Over the last few years, Armenian Canadians have come together to welcome thousands of Syrian refugees to Canada. They have gone above and beyond to make newcomers feel safe and welcome, reunite families, and give people a chance at a new life. Their generosity and compassion inspire us all.
"Armenia and Canada share similar visions of peace, justice, and democracy, and collaborate in international organizations such as La Francophonie.
Presidents and Prime Ministers of a host of countries have been sending messages to their Armenian counterparts on the country's Independence Day.
Top stories
Now stepping inside Zvartnots, once the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is like being transported back four decades.
A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on September 15.
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Partner news
Latest news
YPG carries out 'powerful ambush' against Turkey-backed rebels in Afrin “On September 20th, our units ambushed a Turkish military vehicle on the road between the villages of Khalta and Gubele,” the YPG said.
Harvard University panel to look at ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia The panel will be moderated by Dr. Lisa Gulesserian, lecturer on Armenian in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations.
Alzheimer's, dementia rate to double in U.S. by 2060: report The burden of Alzheimer’s on the population is expected to grow by 13.9 million between now and the year 2060 to 417 million.
Pompeo: "Remarkable" changes happened in Armenia this year U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the 27th anniversary of Armenia's independence.