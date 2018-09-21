Canada's Trudeau lauds "special relationship" with Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, September 21 issued a statement on Armenia's Independence Day to celebrate the special relationship between the two countries.

"Armenia and Canada enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening. More than 60,000 Canadians trace their heritage to Armenia, and their contributions help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant, and open country it is today.

"Over the last few years, Armenian Canadians have come together to welcome thousands of Syrian refugees to Canada. They have gone above and beyond to make newcomers feel safe and welcome, reunite families, and give people a chance at a new life. Their generosity and compassion inspire us all.

"Armenia and Canada share similar visions of peace, justice, and democracy, and collaborate in international organizations such as La Francophonie.

Presidents and Prime Ministers of a host of countries have been sending messages to their Armenian counterparts on the country's Independence Day.