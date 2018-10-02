// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aznavour celebrated friendship with Jean-Paul Belmondo before death

October 2, 2018 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One day before his death on October 1, legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour published a last picture on his Instagram with French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo.

"My lifelong friend John Paul," Aznavour captioned the photo.

Aznavour died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.

The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.

