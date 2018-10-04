Armenia looks to criminalize terrorist propaganda

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Thursday, October 4 approved a draft law on criminalizing terrorism, funding and public calls for International terrorist acts, as well as the practice of publicly justifying or propagating such calls.

Possible offenders will either be fined or handed a prison term from three months to three years.

According to the document, the policy by a number of countries of adopting such laws is based on the Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism of the Council of Europe.