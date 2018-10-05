Armenians to pay tribute to Aznavour with a candlelight vigil
October 5, 2018 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The residents of Yerevan will take to the streets on Friday, October 5 evening for a candlelight vigil in memory of the legendary French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.
The procession will start from a square named for the crooner and will proceed to his museum in downtown Yerevan.
Thousands of people gathered Friday, October 5 at Les Invalides, a national monument in the heart of Paris, to pay tribute to Aznavour, who died on Monday aged 94.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan and President Armen Sarkissian also attended the service.
Aznavour will be buried on Saturday in a family crypt not far from Paris.
Born to Armenian immigrants, Aznavour sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.
