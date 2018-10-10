// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sasna Tsrer member Pavel Manukyan released on bail

October 10, 2018 - 16:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pavel Manukyan, a member of the armed group that stormed a police department in July 2016, was released from prison on Wednesday, October 10.

Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) stormed a Yerevan police patrol department in mid-July 2016 and took everyone inside hostage. They demanded the release of opposition leader Jirair Sefilian and the resignation of then President Serzh Sargsyan. Throughout the following days, the group released the captives one by one. After negotiations that lasted a little over two weeks, the gunmen agreed to surrender to law enforcement bodies. Three police officers were killed during this period.

Manukyan was released on AMD 1 million ($2000) bail, Factor.am reports.

Manukyan, who was in prison in the past two years, had gone on a hunger strike to protest against his arrest.

Many of the more than 30 members of the group, who were initially imprisoned, have recently been set free, while one of the leaders, Arayik Khandoyan, commonly known as the lone wolf, died on Wednesday.

The members of the civil movement Founding Parliament and the Sasna Tsrer group recently announced that they will join forces to create a party and run in the upcoming snap elections to the Armenian National Assembly.

