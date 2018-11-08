VivaCell-MTS users can recharge accounts online with no commission

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and HayPost announced on Thursday, November 8 that from now on users can recharge their prepaid , as well as settle bills for postpaid services at all the offices of HayPost without any commission fee.

The money is instantly transferred online to the subscriber’s account balance, VivaCell-MTS revealed.

The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.