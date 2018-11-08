VivaCell-MTS users can recharge accounts online with no commission
November 8, 2018 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and HayPost announced on Thursday, November 8 that from now on users can recharge their prepaid , as well as settle bills for postpaid services at all the offices of HayPost without any commission fee.
The money is instantly transferred online to the subscriber’s account balance, VivaCell-MTS revealed.
The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Russian special forces arrive in Syria for offensive against IS The Russian Special Forces have arrived in Syria to advise the Syrian army troops currently combating the Islamic State group.
China will start identifying people by their walk China has begun rolling out new surveillance software capable of recognising people simply by the way that they walk.
Former CSTO chief returns to Armenia: lawyer Former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov has been in Armenia since November 4 .
Thousand Oaks: At least six injured in California mass shooting One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that at least 30 shots had been fired and that there are casualties.