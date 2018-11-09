Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships
November 9, 2018 - 18:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was named the champion at the World Championships currently underway in Turkmenistan.
Martirosyan, who is a silver Olympic medalist, lifted a total of 435 kg above his head to set a new world record and take gold.
Martirosyan won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2016 European Weightlifting Championships. He competed for Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the men's 105 kg competition.
Top stories
Armenia position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot. Belgium, France and Brazil top the ranking.
Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham.
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia PM heading to Paris When in Paris, Pashinyan will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Mexico could soon legalize marijuana If the bill passes, Mexico would join Canada, Uruguay and a number of US states that permit recreational use of the drug.
Austria says colonel spied for Russia since 1990s Kurz announced that a recently retired colonel was believed to have spied for Moscow from the 1990s until this year.
Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019 Uruguayan singe and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.