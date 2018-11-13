Ameriabank named most active user on Thomson Reuters’ FXT platform

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as the most active user of its FXT platform.

The award ceremony was held in Yerevan during the presentation of Matching system by Thomson Reuters, Ameriabank’s press service revealed.

Ameriabank a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Having received multiple international financial awards from Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the latest reportable data.