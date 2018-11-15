Armenia's Levon Aronian takes 3rd spot at Tata Steel Blitz 2018
November 15, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian took the third spot at the Tata Steel Chess India blitz tournament in Kolkata.
Indian superstar Viswanathan Anand, who tied for first with Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.), defeated the American grandmaster in the playoff to win the blitz event.
10 chess players participated in the event, including Aronian, Annad, Nakamura, Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Wesley So (U.S.), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), as well as Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi and Surya Ganguli, all from India.
