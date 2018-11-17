Mkhitaryan thanks fans for support in Armenia's match vs Gibraltar

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has thanked the fans for their support during Armenia's latest Nations League match against Gibraltar.

"Big win for #armenia last night. We’re now heading to the final game vs Liechtenstein! Huge thanks to our 12th man - our supporters," Mkhitaryan said on social media.

Chicago Fire forward Yura Movsisyan scored four goals for Armenia in a 6-2 decimation of Gibraltar in Group D4.

Newcomers Artur Kartashyan and Aleksandr Karapetyan also scored for the Armenia side.

In the previous matches of the Nations League, the Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.

They are set to face the Liechtenstein side on November 19.