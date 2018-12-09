18-year-old citizens receive souvenir badges after voting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Citizens born in 2000 who vote for the very first time in Armenia's parliamentary elections have been given souvenir badges in some polling stations.

Polling stations opened across Armenia as the country is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 9 triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Painted in the colors of the Armenian tricolor, the badges carry the words “I voted for the first time.”

Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan have already cast their ballots.