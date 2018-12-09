18-year-old citizens receive souvenir badges after voting
December 9, 2018 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Citizens born in 2000 who vote for the very first time in Armenia's parliamentary elections have been given souvenir badges in some polling stations.
Polling stations opened across Armenia as the country is holding early parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 9 triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Painted in the colors of the Armenian tricolor, the badges carry the words “I voted for the first time.”
Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan have already cast their ballots.
Photo: Avet Badalyan's FG page
Top stories
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia: Polls close in snap parliamentary election 1.025 million (39.54%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections as of 17:00 pm.
Armenia elections: 39.54% of voters cast ballots in three hours In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 50.93% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
Saudi Coalition resumes offensive in Hodeidah The Coalition and their allies stormed the Houthi defenses along the eastern and southern axes of Hodeidah city.
Iraq says relations with Iran not under influence of others The Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated his position on the unilateral the US sanctions against the Iranian people.