Armenia's Artur Davtyan wins Voronin Cup gold in Moscow

December 13, 2018 - 13:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Artur Davtyan has won a gold medal in men's artistic individual all-around event at the Voronin Cup in Moscow, collecting a total of 84,500 points.

Japanese Teppei Miwa came in the second, while Russia's Dimitri Lankin took the third spot, Championat.com reports.

The Japanese excelled in the team all-round event, followed by Dinamo - the gymnastics club that hosts the Cup - and Russia in the second and third positions, respectively.

Championat.com: Ланкин стал третьим в многоборье на Кубке Воронина по спортивной гимнастике
