Lavrov will meet Azerbaijani President, FM in Baku
December 13, 2018 - 15:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov when he visits Baku on Thursday, December 13.
Lavrov is set to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), which will be held in Baku on Friday.
Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Yerevan, Armenia on June 27.
