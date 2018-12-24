Marcos Pizzelli named Armenia’s best football player of 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aktobe striker Marcos Pizzelli has been named Armenia’s best football player of 2018, the country’s Football Federation reveals.

Pizzelli was recently named the Best Player of Premier League-2018 in Kazakhstan, where he netted 18 goals throughout the season and became the top scorer of the championship.

Captain of the Armenian national squad, Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has come in second this year, while Jahn Regensburg striker Sargis Adamyan has landed the third spot.

Also included in the top 10 are Varazdat Haroyan (Ural), Yura Movsisyan (Chicago Fire), Kamo Hovhannisyan (Zhetysu), Aleksandre Karapetian (Progrès Niederkorn), Gevorg Ghazaryan (Chaves), Gagik Daghbashyan (Alashkert) and Vahagn Ayvazyan (Banants).

Pyunik FC manager Andrei Talalayev, meanwhile, has been named the best coach of the year and is followed by Armen Gyulbudaghyants, the chief coach of the national team.