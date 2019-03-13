Armenian lifters snatch silver, bronze at Youth World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian weightlifters won two medals at the Youth World Championships held in Las Vegas.

Garik Karapetyan (89 kg weight category) lifted 137 kg in a snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk, winning silver as a result.

In the same weight category, Gevorg Kagramanyan won the bronze medal, raising a total of 304 kg above his head.