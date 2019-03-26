Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA
March 26, 2019 - 10:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor claims he’s retiring from MMA, MMA Junkie reports.
Out of nowhere early Tuesday morning, McGregor (21-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) posted a message on his Twitter announcing that he’s done with “the sport formally known as mixed martial art” and wished his fellow fighters good luck in their future endeavors.
"Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!" he said on Twitter.
Just hours after an interview aired on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in which McGregor claimed he was currently negotiating with the UFC about a July return to the octagon, “The Notorious” posted the message on social media. Whether it’s a true retirement or just a leverage tactic remains to be seen. A UFC official found the tweet to be “strange” in a text message.
McGregor famously announced he was hanging up his gloves with a “thanks for the cheese” tweet in 2016 when negotiations for a rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 200 went sour, but he ultimately fought just over one month later at UFC 202.
McGregor’s six-month suspension for his role in the infamous UFC 229 brawl is set to be lifted April 6. Earlier this month, McGregor was arrested on strong-arm robbery charges in Miami for allegedly smashing and then stealing a fan’s phone outside a nightclub.
