Conor McGregor announced his return to MMA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Conor McGregor announced his return to the Octagon during an apparent apology tweet to his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor resigned from mixed martial arts in a shock statement made 10 days ago, even though the UFC boss Dana White was expecting the Irishman to fight twice in 2019.

Few believed McGregor would stay retired, especially after suffering back-to-back defeats against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and Nurmagomedov last year. Even minority UFC owner Sylvester Stallone said McGregor had been "publically humiliated."

But McGregor has been an active presence on social media this week as he challenged another minority UFC owner, actor Mark Wahlberg, to a fight for all of his shares in the business, before turning his attention to Nurmagomedov.

It all began when McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife a "towel," which was considered to be an Islamophic insult, in a now-deleted photo tweet.

Nurmagomedov replied by calling the 30-year-old a "rapist," a reference to the sexual assault allegation recently reported by the New York Times.