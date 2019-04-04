// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Conor McGregor announced his return to MMA

Conor McGregor announced his return to MMA
April 4, 2019 - 15:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Conor McGregor announced his return to the Octagon during an apparent apology tweet to his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor resigned from mixed martial arts in a shock statement made 10 days ago, even though the UFC boss Dana White was expecting the Irishman to fight twice in 2019.

Few believed McGregor would stay retired, especially after suffering back-to-back defeats against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and Nurmagomedov last year. Even minority UFC owner Sylvester Stallone said McGregor had been "publically humiliated."

But McGregor has been an active presence on social media this week as he challenged another minority UFC owner, actor Mark Wahlberg, to a fight for all of his shares in the business, before turning his attention to Nurmagomedov.

It all began when McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife a "towel," which was considered to be an Islamophic insult, in a now-deleted photo tweet.

Nurmagomedov replied by calling the 30-year-old a "rapist," a reference to the sexual assault allegation recently reported by the New York Times.

Related links:
Conor McGregor's tweet
Business Insider. Conor McGregor announced his return to the Octagon in an apparent apology for his 'Islamophobic' tweet
 Top stories
Armenia wins two medals at Gymnastics World CupArmenia wins two medals at Gymnastics World Cup
Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clashEuro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia gear up for Bosnia and Herzegovina clash
Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Armenian lifters snatch silver, bronze at Youth World ChampionshipsArmenian lifters snatch silver, bronze at Youth World Championships
Garik Karapetyan (89 kg weight category) lifted 137 kg in a snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk, winning silver as a result.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs BournemouthHenrikh Mkhitaryan stars with a goal, two assists vs Bournemouth
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Kim Kardashian launches her first sunglasses line Kardashian is teaming up with Carolina Lemke to launch a 7-piece collection of ’90s, sci-fi inspired sunglasses.
Sleeping in airplane's windowless cargo cabin could be thing soon The "Cabin Concepts" award went to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, in cooperation with French company Safran.
Syrian army launches major attack in Latakia According to a military source in Latakia city, the Syrian army pounded Kabbani and its surrounding hilltops for over an
USC Shoah to host workshop on teaching Armenian Genocide By attending this workshop, educators will discover USC Shoah Foundation’s educational website, IWitness.