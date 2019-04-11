Armenian wrestler wins European Champion's title after 6-year break
April 11, 2019 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan (61 kg weight category) has won gold at the European Championships, currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.
Harutyunyan defeated Beka Lomtadze of Georgia in the final round to win the coveted medal.
The Armenian team thus has a new European champion after a 6-year break.
Top stories
Boss Unai Emery believes Mkhitaryan’s salary could be better spent elsewhere as he bids to reshape his squad.
Armenian athletes have won two medals at the FIG Gymnastics World Cup, currently underway in Doha, Qatar.
Armenia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland on March 23 and 26 respectively in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Garik Karapetyan (89 kg weight category) lifted 137 kg in a snatch and 168 kg in the clean and jerk, winning silver as a result.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Julian Assange arrested in London The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.
Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide Under the order signed by Macron, a special ceremony will thus be arranged in Paris every year on April 24.
Harry Nadjarian named Lebanon’s Honorary Consul General to Fresno Nadjarian becomes the third Armenia to hold an honorary consular title. The other two are in Bangkok, Thailand and Toronto.