Armenian wrestler wins European Champion's title after 6-year break

Julian Assange arrested in London The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.

Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide Under the order signed by Macron, a special ceremony will thus be arranged in Paris every year on April 24.