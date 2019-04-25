Liver transplant surgery performed in Armenia for first time ever

PanARMENIAN.Net - A liver transplant surgery has for the first time been performed in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, April 25.

“This is such an important medical event that I wanted to let everyone know about it by all means,” the Minister said.

Torosyan said he is planning to allocate money for liver transplantation in next year's budget.

Torosyan had revealed in March that a living- and deceased-donor transplant program of kidneys, liver and heart would be launching in Armenia.

The Minister has in the past cited three directions for the improvement of the healthcare sector: development of preventive healthcare, introduction of a new mechanism of health insurance, oncology at all levels - from early detection to treatment and palliative care.