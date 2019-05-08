When Azerbaijan opens fire, "Armenian side responds in kind"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has said that when Azerbaijan opens fire against Armenian soldiers on the border or along the line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), the Armenian side responds in kind“very strictly”.

Visiting Yerablur military pantheon on Wednesday, May 8, Tonoyan described the situation on the contact line as “relatively stable.”

“All the measures are taken so that no problems arise, but as I have already said in the past, when the rival opens fire, we respond in kind “very strictly”,” Tonoyan said.

Azerbaijani troops have recently opened fire on a bread truck in one of the Armenian positions along the Karabakh contact line, damaging the body of the vehicle as a result.

According to a statement from the Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been implementing engineering work along the contact line, at the same time increasing the number of ceasefire violations.