Program of creating network of eco-villages in Armenia continues

PanARMENIAN.Net - The program of developing a network of eco-villages in Armenia continues. With the efforts of the partnering organizations VivaCell-MTS and Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), energy saving outdoor illumination systems have been installed in the villages of Armenia to provide economic and environmental efficiency.

The village of Chinary, Berd community, Tavush region, borders the adversary from three sides. The shortest direct distance from the state border in some locations reaches 600 meters. Despite the situation, people try to continue living their regular life and practicing agriculture. The lack of infrastructure, though, is a challenge, which complicates the life of this borderland community. There are many problems needing urgent solution, but the outdoor lighting system is a priority for Chinari to make the road back home from the orchards safer.

The program, which was launched in 2018, envisioned installing outdoor lighting system including 51 LED bulbs. Some 1700 meters of main roads of the village from south to north have been provided with street illumination system.

Borderland villages have been in the focus of VivaCell-MTS attention beyond the network development initiative. The Company, hand in hand with its partner, has been guided by responsible approach well aware of the crucial long-term impact this type of projects have on the development of the country. The investments of the recent years targeted at the improvement of social life are the proof of that. Earlier a number of pot water and irrigation water supplies projects have been implemented in Chinari, and by end of year the partners plan another program aimed at enhancing the LED lighting system to illuminate the secondary streets of the village and the main road at the entrance of the village.

The opening ceremony was attended by VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, Programs Coordinator Martin Maralchyan, Head of the local administration Samvel Saghoyan and residents of the village.

“We are back in Chinari to assess yet another implemented program. I believe the efforts made in this direction are extremely important. By investing in borderland villages we solve issues in the settlements, and, to a certain degree, issues that each and every one of us faces. People in these villages keep our families and all of us safe by their everyday efforts. We, in turn, send an important message: keep living and developing your native lands. We are always by your side,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

As compared to other types of bulbs the LED bulbs are more efficient and have longer life span, consuming up to 80% less energy.

The streets in Dovegh will be illuminated from 21:00 till 02:00 in summer, and from 18:00 till 24:00 in winter. During holidays, illumination will be provided all night long.