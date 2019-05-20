Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts
May 20, 2019 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s earlier call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan from prison as an investigation into a criminal case over an 11-year crackdown continues in the country.
He said the campaign "had served its purpose as the process of creating an independent judicial system in Armenia has started and is no longer reversible."
In a live address on Monday, May 20, the PM said political changes have taken place in Armenia that have helped create legitimate legislative and executive powers, “but the judicial system continues to be non-legitimate.”
Pashinyan said that it (the judicial system - Ed.) is a threat to the Armenian people.
According to the head of the government, all the judges from now on must be subjected to vetting, which means that people must have access to information about the political ties they have, their property, former activity, individual and professional characteristics
He said all the judges who handed out verdicts disputed in the European Court of Human Rights, must resign or be fired.
Judges “who know that they cannot work unbiased and objective” must resign too, he said.
Top stories
As the world awaits the announcement of the 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, nominations open for the 2020 edition.
Armenia is among the 10 countries with the biggest military burden, with military spending making up 4.8% of the country’s GDP.
104 years have passed since the beginning of the Genocide, one of the most horrible and shameful pages in the history of humanity.
Bloomberg's new article features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.
Partner news
Latest news
Smokers reportedly have higher risk for multiple strokes Smoking has long been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and serious cardiac events like heart attacks and strokes.
Drinking fruit juice could increase mortality risk: study Think about it, you get to have a nice, tasty and refreshing drink while also staying healthy since it’s mostly made of fruits
Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine's new President Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on assuming the office of President.
Iran responds to Trump for tweeting "genocidal taunts" The Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, has hit back at Donald Trump for his “genocidal taunts”.