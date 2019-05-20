Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.

Pashinyan’s earlier call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan from prison as an investigation into a criminal case over an 11-year crackdown continues in the country.

He said the campaign "had served its purpose as the process of creating an independent judicial system in Armenia has started and is no longer reversible."

In a live address on Monday, May 20, the PM said political changes have taken place in Armenia that have helped create legitimate legislative and executive powers, “but the judicial system continues to be non-legitimate.”

Pashinyan said that it (the judicial system - Ed.) is a threat to the Armenian people.

According to the head of the government, all the judges from now on must be subjected to vetting, which means that people must have access to information about the political ties they have, their property, former activity, individual and professional characteristics

He said all the judges who handed out verdicts disputed in the European Court of Human Rights, must resign or be fired.

Judges “who know that they cannot work unbiased and objective” must resign too, he said.