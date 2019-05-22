Piers Morgan urges Arsenal, Chelsea against going to Baku for UEL final
May 22, 2019 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - English broadcaster and journalist, Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has urged the Gunners, and their opponents Chelsea, to boycott this month’s Europa League Final after it was revealed that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be traveling to Baku for the match.
Mkhitaryan is the captain of Armenia’s national team, and Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan are involved in long dispute.
“No,” Morgan wrote in response to Arsenal’s tweet announcing their decision to leave Mkhitaryan behind. “This is ridiculous.
“Tell @UEFA that because of security concerns THEY have caused with this ridiculous choice of venue, NONE of our squad will now be making the trip to Baku. Grow a pair, Arsenal.”
In a series of tweet, Morgan said UEFA should move the Europa League Final to Wembley.
"Seriously, Arsenal fans? We're going to leave our man behind because he's Armenian? This is a total disgrace. We must all boycott the game until UEFA move it.
"You have many Armenian fans, @ChelseaFC - are you going to stand by & do nothing about this @HenrikhMkh situation??????
"If both teams refuse to play in Baku, @UEFA will have to move the game.
"Subsitute 'Messi' or 'Ronaldo' for 'Mkhitaryan' - still think we'd even be having this debate? UEFA would move the final."
Top stories
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has made it clear he wants Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play in the Europa League final.
Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 10 that "many major sports events have been hosted in Azerbaijan."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has missed games in Azerbaijan for Arsenal and former club Dortmund in recent years.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has taken the 10th spot FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Study sheds light on long-term memory retrieval There have been many famous duos throughout history: Sonny and Cher. Batman and Robin. Penn and Teller.
Turkey closes ports to Iranian oil That would mean Ankara is fully complying with the US drive to cut Iran’s crude shipments on the world oil market to zero.
Women with sleep apnea at greater risk of cancer OSA, where the airways close completely or partially many times during sleep, reduces the levels of oxygen in the blood.
Game of Thrones: HBO executive rules out Arya Stark sequel If the series finale of "Game of Thrones" left you unsatisfied, don't hold your breath for a sequel to make it all better.