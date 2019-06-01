Armenian soldier killed by enemy's gunshot
June 1, 2019 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 1 around 7:30pm a soldier of Defence Army's military unit located towards south-eastern (Martuni) side, Sipan Melkonyan born in 2000 was murdered by the gunshot of the enemy.
According to the Press Service of the Defence Army, an investigation has been initiated to determine the details of the incident.
The Defence Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and fellow servants of the dead soldier.
