Zvartnots Airport’s old building to be preserved, Shirak Airport to be renovated

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 4, during Corporation America Airports Forum, the Director of the company, Martin Eurnekian announced that they are planning to implement appropriate works to preserve the old building of Zvartnots Airport.

Eurnekian stated that the company is willing to start the reconstruction works on Gyumri’s Shirak Airport as well. “We have initiated cooperation with architects and are almost ready to start the reconstruction works”, said Eurnekian. He also expressed his gladness for strong cooperation with the new government of the country.

“We will review our projects which we have in Armenia and will initiate new ones. We will work closely with the new government in order to determine priorities for new investments in the country”, said Eurnekian.

The Argentinian Corporation America Company is a concessionaire of airports and cargo complexes in more than 50 airports across Europe and Latin America.