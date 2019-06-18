More villages in rural Armenia get energy-efficient street lighting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Located about 7 km from Armenia's border with Nakhijevan, the village of Gomk is now equipped with outdoor lighting.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, there has always been a problem of infrastructure in the settlement. Now, Gomk is added to the list of the villages that have an energy-efficient street lighting system. Partner organizations, VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), played an important role in the realization of this project. Like in other remote, border villages of Armenia, the program was implemented here, too, on phased basis. At first the main, then the secondary streets were lighted.

Still in 2015, within the framework of the “Alternative Energy” Project, the partner organizations installed an outdoor illumination system equipped with 37 LED lamps. By the second phase of the project, the number of the lamps is increased by another 34.

In general, 2,650 meters long area is illuminated in Gomk, 1,300 meters of them – upon the works started since last summer.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the founder of FPWC Ruben Khachatryan, the head of Zaritap community Simon Babayan, the administrative head of Gomk village Mkhitar Hovhannisyan and community members participated in the launching ceremony of the energy-saving system.

“The world lives in times when every single day offers solutions to make human life and routine easier. And in an era of those opportunities, it seems impossible to have a problem like the outdoor illumination unsolved. And yet this problem perseveres and oftentimes in borderland villages. Starting from 2014, now for 5 years in a row, we implement this joint project hand in hand with our partner, as we believe that having illuminated streets cannot be prerogative of urban settlements. Step by step we reduce the number of streets lost in darkness and return hope for a better future in borderland villages with every illuminated street. This project has a social underpinning, too: and that is equally important. I am glad to note that consistently we have managed to implement a program that provides modern solutions and spending efficiency in this village as well,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The launching of the outdoor lighting system will promote the activation of the community’s life. Gomk is a convenient place for developing the eco-tourism. Active measures are being taken, in this direction, too.

Unlike other lamps, the LED lamps are more efficient and durable, and can be used longer, consuming 80% less electric energy.

The streets of Gomk will be illuminated in the summer from 21:00 to 01:00, and in the winter from 18:00 to 23:00. On holidays the street lighting will be provided, all night long.