// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia voted a favorite destination for foodies

Armenia voted a favorite destination for foodies
June 18, 2019 - 13:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 5 best destinations for culinary tourism preferred by Russian travelers, analytical agency TurStat reveals.

Besides, Georgia, Belarus, Italy and France, as well as St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, the Moscow region and the Vladimir region inside Russia are also among the best destinations for foodies.

According to the agency, 16% of respondents voted for Georgia as the best foreign direction for food tourism gave, 10% for Armenia, and 6% for Belarus, Italy and France each.

Lake Sevan in Armenia was recently included in the list of the 5 best resorts in the CIS countries, which are popular for summer holidays among Russian tourists.

 Top stories
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial systemPashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courtsPashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Demonstrators block access to courts across ArmeniaDemonstrators block access to courts across Armenia
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Jailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soonJailed Armenian ex-President set to be released soon
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin
Armenian troops hinder Azerbaijan’s engineering work on border
Armenian PM, UAE State Minister talk bilateral ties in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Internet is affecting the human brain, says study There is one thing that scientists are still unsure of: What effect is the online world having on human brains?
Reality TV encourages underage drinking and smoking: experts Five popular reality series featured much more often in those programmes than on other primetime shows.
Facebook posts can predict diabetes, anxiety, depression: Study Your Facebook posts may help identify conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, depression and psychosis.
Artsakh welcomes efforts to establish direct ties with U.S. "We believe [the statement] will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable," Ani Sargsyan said.