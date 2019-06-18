Armenia voted a favorite destination for foodies
June 18, 2019 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 5 best destinations for culinary tourism preferred by Russian travelers, analytical agency TurStat reveals.
Besides, Georgia, Belarus, Italy and France, as well as St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, the Moscow region and the Vladimir region inside Russia are also among the best destinations for foodies.
According to the agency, 16% of respondents voted for Georgia as the best foreign direction for food tourism gave, 10% for Armenia, and 6% for Belarus, Italy and France each.
Lake Sevan in Armenia was recently included in the list of the 5 best resorts in the CIS countries, which are popular for summer holidays among Russian tourists.
Top stories
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Pashinyan’s call for blocking the court entrances came after a judge ordered the release of Robert Kocharyan.
Kocharyan, who was the President of Armenia in 1998–2008, is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order and money laundering.
Partner news
Latest news
Internet is affecting the human brain, says study There is one thing that scientists are still unsure of: What effect is the online world having on human brains?
Reality TV encourages underage drinking and smoking: experts Five popular reality series featured much more often in those programmes than on other primetime shows.
Facebook posts can predict diabetes, anxiety, depression: Study Your Facebook posts may help identify conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, depression and psychosis.
Artsakh welcomes efforts to establish direct ties with U.S. "We believe [the statement] will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable," Ani Sargsyan said.