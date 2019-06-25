Border villages in center of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center's attention

PanARMENIAN.Net - It was three years ago that people in the border village of Paravakar first felt the support of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. The village in Tavush privince has once again become the focus of attention of the partner organizations. There are many families that need support in housing and renovation here. Ashot Bulghadaryan’s family, for instance, had to live in desperate living conditions for years. The roof, damaged by the adversary’s fire, could barely serve even as a tent. For more than two decades the family lived in a building where the humidity is dangerously high.

Owing to the support of the partners, the Bulghadaryans have already begun the active construction works. The work is moving forward thanks to the volunteers, but this time Ashot's neighbors are volunteering in construction works. Everyone knows as the construction works in Paravakar evolve VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia volunteers are working in parallel in another region. The partners prioritize the positive attitude and the willingness to help in solving others’ problem. The approach is based on the system of values in which the willingness to help anyone in any possible way is a priority. The beneficiary family and the supporting organizations exchanged messages via video communication.

“These days, the construction works are underway in more than one region. From time to time, when my work schedule allows me to find a small gap, I join in the construction works. Of course, to be everywhere is a difficult task, but I do my best to work hand in hand with my partners and colleagues as much as possible. Besides the financial support, it is equally important to support our compatriots living in remote regions psychologically. That’s the purpose of volunteering. When I'm not physically present I follow up and get informed. Taking the opportunity, I address those who still have housing problems to solve: stay positive because everything will be fine. And I thank the volunteers for their kind and caring attitude,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Although you are not here, you are with us, and we are grateful for it. Continue to support the residents of borderland villages. They really need you,” said the homeowner, Ashot Bulghadaryan.

“Considerable number of residents from Paravakar village is involved in this year's program. It is very important to support borderland villages. Those living here have become a true shield against the unpredictable behavior of the enemy. However, they are so strong and persistent; they continue living in their native village and strive to make it prosperous. They are conveying confidence to our soldiers at the border. Paravakar is one of those villages. With our partner, we strive to keep the borderland villages in the center of attention as much as possible,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

In Paravakar, support is manifested through love. They know: many hands make light work. Soon, construction works will start on other houses of the village, as well.