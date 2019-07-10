62% of Armenians have positive image of EU: survey

PanARMENIAN.Net - 62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, according to a news survey unveiled by the EU.

The EU-funded "EU NEIGHBOURS east" project has conducted the 2019 opinion poll in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The survey took place between February and April 2019 and was based upon face-to-face interviews among a representative sample of 1,000 people per country. The annual surveys are now into their fourth year, with the first wave having been carried out in 2016.

92% of Armenians (up 12% on 2018) feel relations with the European Union are good - well ahead of the EaP regional average (67%), the report says.

61% of people in Armenia trust the EU compared to 48% trusting in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Also, 71% of Armenians (up 2% on 2018) are aware of the EU’s financial support to the country, and two thirds feel that EU support is effective (72% - up from 62% in 2016 and compared to a regional average of 54% in the EaP countries).