Competition to build Armenian landmarks in Minecraft announced (video)
July 16, 2019 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry has announced a competition to recreate famous Armenian landmarks in Minecraft.
The building of the Foreign Ministry is on the sandbox game right now, according to a short video published on Armenia’s official twitter account.
The winner will get a prize from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minecraft is a sandbox video game created by Swedish game developer Markus Persson and released by Mojang in 2011. The game allows players to build with a variety of different blocks in a 3D procedurally generated world, requiring creativity from players. Other activities in the game include exploration, resource gathering, crafting, and combat.
